Officers, medics on scene of motorcycle crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Officers and medics have responded to a motorcycle crash in Riverside early Wednesday morning.
Riverside Police and medics were dispatched around 12:39 a.m. to the area of Harshman Road and Springfield Street on initial reports of a motorcycle crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.
Both the entrance and exit ramps from Harshman Road and Springfield Street are closed while officers are investigating.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone has been hurt and taken to the hospital.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
