Officers, medics on scene of motorcycle crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Officers and medics have responded to a motorcycle crash in Riverside early Wednesday morning.

Riverside Police and medics were dispatched around 12:39 a.m. to the area of Harshman Road and Springfield Street on initial reports of a motorcycle crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Both the entrance and exit ramps from Harshman Road and Springfield Street are closed while officers are investigating.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone has been hurt and taken to the hospital.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

