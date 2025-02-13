Celebrating Black History Month

Every February, Black History Month gives us the opportunity to learn about the rich and, oftentimes, forgotten pieces of American history.

Black Americans helped build this country physically, culturally, diplomatically, and philosophically. They have endured America’s worst, yet thrived under some of the harshest conditions to create an ancestral past that is just as rich and awe-inspiring as the history of America itself.

News Center 7 wants to recognize the Black people and organizations that have contributed to our nation’s progress.

Here is a list of 10 black-owned businesses that saw a surge in interest at the beginning of COVID:

Twist Cupcakery - 25 S. St. Clair Street, Dayton

Yellow Springs Toy Company - Xenia Drive in Yellow Springs

Harbut Bloodstock (Greg Harbut) - Owns thoroughbred horses

Acclaim Senior Activities Center - 3878 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

JW’s Wine Cellar - 724 East Main Street, Trotwood

Grind House Coffee and Tea Company - Meijer in Huber Heights

Alematic Artisan Ales - 6182 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

Enhance U Sports Performance Academy - Middletown

Dayton’s Present Tense Fitness - 222 East 6th Street, Dayton

Hightowers Petroleum - Middletown

Thursday, February 6 - Breakfast Forum: The State of Black Dayton. This event is scheduled for 8 am - 930pm at the Charity E. Earley Auditorium at the Sinclair Conference Center in Building 12.

Tuesday, April 8 - An Evening with david matthews. This event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Public Library Main Branch Eichelberger Forum at 215 E. Thrid Street, Dayton. The event is free and open to the public.

RTA highlights historic places to celebrate Black History Month

To celebrate Black History Month, the Greater Dayton RTA will spotlight several locations in Montgomery County that have cultural and historical relevance to the African-American community.

The locations include the Paul Laurence Dunbar House, Wayman AME Church, Old Miller Underground Railroad House, the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood, the former Fifth Street YMCA, and the Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy.

For more information about this initiative during the month of February, Click Here!

Black History Month Stories:













©2025 Cox Media Group