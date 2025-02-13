Black History Month: Acclaimed poet seeks to leave legacy

News Center 7 is highlighting Black History Month and today we feature Poet david Matthews. (He spells his name in lowercase because he says, “I believe that my name is insignificant compared to my message that I have to give in my poetry.”)

His career, included performing all across the country and receiving Two keys to the city of Dayton first from Mayor James H. McGee and most recently from current mayor Jeff Mims.

Xavier Hershovitz sat down with matthews and looked at what he calls his special brand of poetry.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“I have no control of this talent. I never have,” said matthews.

He has been writing poetry since he was a teenager. He had no idea that it would turn into a five-decade career as a poet with more than 300 performances in 21 states and several books.

“I had no idea when I started that it would last this long. That I would get the attention. That I would win the awards. That I would be published as much,” matthews said.

One of his inspirations is poet and activist Nikki Giovanni. He took a chance bysending her his poems, leading to a decades-long connection. His wife, Hsanni Scott-matthews, pushed to get them reconnected in 2023.

“It was important for me to give him that renewing because we didn’t know how much longer we would have her,”Scott-matthews said.

Giovanni died last year. However, Matthews continues to share the things he taught her.

matthew’s poetry mostly focuses on social commentary.

“I’ve been seeing violence for the longest, and then one day, finally, something just hit me, and it was just like a rush, and it wouldn’t stop,” matthews said.

“Each particular poem has its own individuality, so it takes its own structure and design on stage with me,” he said.

Last year, Mayor Mims declared November 11, david matthews Day in the Dayton and gave him a key to the city.

His wife has become his biggest champion working to make sure the community grew up in, honoring his life’s work.

“I just fell in love, because he’s an activist, but he’s an activist that says, ‘Can’t’ we all just get along?’” says Scott-matthews.

Hoping to leave something behind for young poets, the same way it was done for him.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group