Doctor at pediatric hospital in Ohio facing child porn charges

TOLEDO — A urologist affiliated with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Toledo is facing several charges, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

Bryan Sack, 42, was arrested on Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on several charges, including:

Three counts of child sexually abusive material — aggravated possession

One count of child sexually abusive material — possession

Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, including offenses carrying potential maximum penalties of 10 to 20 years in prison

Sack appeared in the 15th District Court on Saturday and pleaded not guilty. He also posted a $75,000 bond, WTOL-11 reported.

His charges stem from an alleged offense that took place on Feb. 20.

WTOL-11 reported that Sack is listed as a urologist in Toledo and has worked at Nationwide Children’s Hospital – Toledo for 18 months.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital provided the following statement to our CBS affiliate:

“We have been made aware of the arrest of Bryan Sack, MD, who was employed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital – Toledo for approximately 18 months.

“We are deeply shocked and concerned by this situation.

“Upon learning of the charge, Dr. Sack was immediately terminated and no longer has access to our patients, facilities or medical records.

“At this time, our understanding from law enforcement is that the charges are not related to his clinical work including Nationwide Children’s – Toledo. We are committed to the safety, support, and privacy of all children and will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

Public information indicates that Sack has been practicing for 11 to 20 years and received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine.

