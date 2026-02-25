Coroner IDs man found in wooded area in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man found dead in a wooded area in Montgomery County earlier this month has been identified.

Robert Haney, 49, was found in the area of Neva Drive and La Crosse Avenue around 4 p.m. on Feb. 12, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told News Center 7 that Haney’s death is considered suspicious, and evidence suggested that he was homeless.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

