UPDATE: Classes dismissed at Troy HS after active shooter alarm ‘accidentally’ goes off twice

Classes have been dismissed following two false active shooter alarms at Troy High School this morning.

“There was an active shooter alarm accidentally triggered twice this morning,” David Fong, a spokesperson for the district, told News Center 7.

City officials said a school resource officer was in the building and responded to the report “immediately,” according to a social media post.

The officer verified that there was “no threat of any kind at Troy High School.”

School officials dismissed classes around 9:30 a.m.

From Troy Ohio Police Department: There was a FALSE alarm for an an active shooter at Troy High School this morning. A... Posted by City of Troy, Ohio Government on Friday, September 15, 2023

