Flooding causing road closures across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Persistent rain has led to several road closures across the Miami Valley on Saturday morning.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren have been put under a Flood Advisory until 11:45 a.m.

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In Greene County, the county engineer’s office shared that Washington Mill Road, Stewart Road, and Lower Bellbrook Road were all closed due to flooding.

“If you see barricades for a road closed, do NOT drive around them and do NOT move them,” the engineer’s office shared on social media.

In Vandalia, Old Canal Road is closed at the intersection of Old Springfield Road. Dispatchers said they closed the road for Miami County, which was responding to a car stuck in high water on Old Canal Road.

In Huber Heights, Artz Road is closed between Bellefontaine Road and Center Point 70 Boulevard due to high water.

We’re working to learn more and will provide updates as roads reopen.

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