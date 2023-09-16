Taste of Oregon District returns Saturday

DAYTON — Taste your way through a historic Dayton neighborhood during “Taste of the Oregon District” Saturday.

Attendees can enjoy snacks from eclectic kitchens around the Oregon District on Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

DORA will also be in effect meaning attendees can purchase to-go drinks and walk around the neighborhood.

The event will also feature live music, sidewalk sales, and retail stores.

Admission to the event is free with tickets for food and beverages being $1 per ticket.

Every vendor offers small “taste” portions that are between 3 and 9 tickets.

The event is family-friendly.





























