Real life treasure hunt underway in Ohio with $10,000 prize in cash and gold

HOCKING COUNTY, Oh. — Here’s a unique way to spend your weekend, a real life treasure hunt.

Hocking Hills Online is holding its third such hunt, with a $10,000 prize in cash and gold inside a treasure chest.

The hunt is happening around Hocking Hills, in Hocking County. The hunt promises to “guide participants through the enchanting mysteries of Hocking Hills, leading them to uncharted territories and hidden wonders.”

The fun started on September 14.

Participants will follow a series of clues posted online. Some clues should lead to Hocking Hills state park, but they will never lead you off trail, according to the official rules.

The grand prize includes a treasure chest containing $10,000 in cash as well as 3 gold bars, semi precious gemstones, and antique jewelry, according to the official rules.

This is the third treasure hunt of 2023. You can find details on the hunt here.

