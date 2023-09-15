Officers, medics on scene of vehicle into Huber Heights building

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers and medics have responded after a vehicle crashed into a Huber Heights building early Friday morning.

Huber Heights Police officers and medics were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. to the area of Brandt Pike and Taylorsville Road on initial reports that a car crashed into a building, dispatcher told News Center 7.

The vehicle crashed into Wayne Sporting Goods.

The crash remains under investigation.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and the estimated cost of damages to the building.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

