‘Above and beyond;’ Business owner spends day feeding those impacted by ongoing power outages

KETTERING — People across the Miami Valley are still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

On Friday, the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought powerful winds and heavy rain to the region.

The storm knocked down trees and power lines, leaving some without power for days.

The Blue Berry Café provided free breakfast for any lineman and first responders and free dinner for families without power.

“There’s families with little kids and trying to get hot meals, and trying to go out to eat every night is costly,” Blue Berry Café owner Kelley Andary said.

