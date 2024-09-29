Blue Berry Cafe offering free meal to first responders today

BELLBROOK — The Blue Berry Cafe is showing its appreciation to first responders after the remnants of Hurricane Helene slammed into the region.

On Sunday, the restaurant will be offering a free takeout breakfast and a cup of coffee to any lineman, fire, rescue, or police officers, according to its Facebook page.

The offer will be available at both restaurants from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can visit the Blue Berry Cafe at 2932 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering and 129 W. Franklin Street in Bellbrook.

Well…with the suggestions of our amazing customers…. Sunday, September 29th, at BOTH locations, we will be offering... Posted by The Blue Berry Cafe on Saturday, September 28, 2024

