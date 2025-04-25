82-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

HARRISON TWP. — An 82-year-old man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Harrison Twp. Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:47 p.m. at the intersection of Wadsworth and Needmore roads, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

An 82-year-old man was standing in the southbound lane of Wadsworth Road while he exchanged information with a semi-truck driver. While they were talking, a red Dodge pickup truck hit the man.

When they got to the scene, deputies rushed to help the man and performed CPR until medics got to the scene.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Service Unit.

