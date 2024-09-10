8-year-old girl dead after ATV crash in Northern Kentucky

JONESVILLE, KY — An eight-year-old girl is dead after an ATV crash last weekend in Northern Kentucky.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Emma Haacke on Monday, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in Jonesville, KY.

A father was driving an ATV with two children on board, including the girl, when the crash happened.

Medics transported Haacke to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by AirCare, but died at the hospital, WCPO said.

Her father and brother were also hurt, Cincinnati TV station WKRC reports.

The crash remains under investigation.

