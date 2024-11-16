70-year-old man seriously injured in crash involving semi in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi in Logan County Friday afternoon.

Around 2:07 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers with the Marysville Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 33 in Logan County.

An SUV driven by 70-year-old Lavern Schroyer of Marysville was heading southeast on US 33.

A semi-tractor and trailer driven by 51-year-old David Jones of Galloway was stopped on US 33 due to a previous crash.

Schroyer failed to come to a stop in time and struck the semi from the rear, according to a release from OSHP.

Jones was not injured as a result of the crash.

Schroyer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash and all occupants were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

