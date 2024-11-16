Several area high schools advance to next week’s regional finals

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area high schools advance to the next round of the high school football playoffs Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported Friday on News Center 7 at 11:00, several Miami Valley high schools were in action and also hosted the games.

The regional semifinals took place across Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the Division I Region 2 semifinals:

No. 8 Wayne beat No. 5 Hillard Davidson, 31-7, at Miami Trace High School in Washington Court House.

beat No. 5 Hillard Davidson, 31-7, at Miami Trace High School in Washington Court House. No. 2 Centerville knocked off No. 14 Dublin Coffman, 42-7, at Springfield High School in Springfield.

knocked off No. 14 Dublin Coffman, 42-7, at Springfield High School in Springfield. Centerville and Wayne will play in the Division I Region 2 final next Friday.

In the Division III Region 12 semifinals:

No. 3 Bellbrook beat No. 2 Wapakoneta , 24-21, on a last second field goal at Troy High School in Troy.

beat , 24-21, on a last second field goal at Troy High School in Troy. No. 8 St. Mary’s Memorial lost to No. 4 London, 30-7, at Piqua High School in Piqua.

lost to No. 4 London, 30-7, at Piqua High School in Piqua. Bellbrook will play London next Friday in the Division III Region 12 final.

In the Division IV Region 16 semifinals:

No. 10 Alter beat No. 6 Taylor, 37-13, at Fairfield High School. The Knights will play No. 5 Taft next Friday in the Division IV Region 16 final.

In the Division V Region 20 semifinals:

West Liberty Salem beat Waynesville , 45-42, at Welcome Stadium in Dayton and Indian Lake beat Greeneview , 28-13, at Fairborn High School.

beat , 45-42, at Welcome Stadium in Dayton and beat , 28-13, at Fairborn High School. Indian Lake and West Liberty Salem meet in next week’s Division V Region 20 final.

In the Division VI Region 24 semifinals:

No. 1 Coldwater shut out No. 5 St. Bernard Elmwood Place, 56-0, at Trotwood Madison High School while No. 3 Anna defeated No. 2 Cincinnati Country, 56-14, at Monroe High School.

shut out No. 5 St. Bernard Elmwood Place, 56-0, at Trotwood Madison High School while defeated No. 2 Cincinnati Country, 56-14, at Monroe High School. Coldwater and Anna will battle each other in next week’s Division VI Region 24 final.

In the Division VII Region 28 semifinals:

No. 1 Marion Local won big over No. 4 Ansonia , 61-0, in Lima. No. 2 Minster knocked off No. 3 Cincinnati College Prep, 42-0, at Sidney High School in Sidney.

won big over No. 4 , 61-0, in Lima. knocked off No. 3 Cincinnati College Prep, 42-0, at Sidney High School in Sidney. Both Marion Local and Minster play in next week’s Division VII Region 28 final.

The winner’s next week advance to the state semfinals on Nov. 29.

The times and neutral sites will be announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



