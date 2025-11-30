40-year-old man, 9-year-old boy dead after ‘possible’ murder-suicide

MANSFIELD — A 40-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy have died after a “possible” murder-suicide in Mansfield.

Mansfield Police Officers responded to a call to the 900 block of Woodville Road just after noon on Saturday, according to our news partners, WBNS.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a father and son with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield, where he died of his injuries.

Mansfield police said the “circumstances appear to be a murder-suicide.”

The incident is still under investigation.

