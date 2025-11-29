UPDATE: Smoke visible from road after barn fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE: @ 11:15 A.M.
Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire in Miami County on Saturday.
Bethel Township firefighters responded after 10 a.m. to the 6800 block of State Route 202 on reports of a structure, according to a Miami County dispatcher.
The dispatcher also told News Center 7 that there are vehicles and campers inside the barn.
An iWitness7 reporter, Jim Powers, sent cellphone video. It large smoke coming from a barn on State Route 202 just north of West Charleston.
Several firetrucks are at the scene.
Multiple agencies are providing mutual aid.
We will continue to follow this story.
