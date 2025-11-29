Regional high school football team advances to state finals

A regional high school football team has advanced to the state finals next week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The St. Henry Redskins beat the Columbus Grove Bulldogs, 13-10, in the Division VII state semifinals on Friday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Redskins scored two first-quarter touchdowns and led, 13-3. The Bulldogs responded with a score late in the second quarter to cut it to 13-10.

Both teams went scoreless in the second half.

St. Henry advanced to the semifinals after beating Marion Local on Nov. 21 to end the Flyers’ 76-game winning streak.

Other area high schools were in action on Friday.

Tippecanoe lost in the Division III state semifinals to Bishop Watterson, 41-9, at Mason High School.

St. Xavier beat Middletown, 21-6, in the Division I state semifinals at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Indian Lake lost to Liberty Center, 42-10, in the Division VI state semi-finals.

Coldwater fell to Hopewell-Loudon, 20-18, in the Division VII state semifinals.

St. Henry advances to the Division VII state finals. They play Hillsdale at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

St. Henry High School in state semifinals Photo contributed by St. Henry Athletics (via Facebook)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group