Snow causing ‘limited visibility and slick/icy roads’ in parts of Northern Miami Valley

MERCER COUNTY — Ohio Department of Transportation crews are treating snow-covered roads across the region.

Most of the region is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn continues to TRACK this system. He has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 on WHIO.com and at 11:00.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said that weather conditions are causing issues on the roads, according to this website.

They added that there is some “limited visibility and very slick/icy roadways. Please use caution if traveling.”

Matt Bruning of ODOT wrote in a social media post that snowplows are treating the roads in Mercer County.

He posted a photo of one on State Route 707.

“Snow is already beginning to accumulate. Please give crews room to work,” he said.

12:30PM: Here we go! Statewide, 310 crews are working, including this plow on SR 707 in Mercer County. Snow is already beginning to accumulate. Please give crews room to work and check https://t.co/y2mdfiu7vQ for updated travel information. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/fOCZfUuicz — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) November 29, 2025

We will continue to update this story.

