Snow causing ‘limited visibility and slick/icy roads’ in parts of Northern Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
Snow-covered roads on SR-707 in Mercer Co. Photo contributed by Matt Bruning (via X) (Matt Bruning (via X))
MERCER COUNTY — Ohio Department of Transportation crews are treating snow-covered roads across the region.

Most of the region is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Storm Tracking Alert: newest information as of Saturday morning

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn continues to TRACK this system. He has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 on WHIO.com and at 11:00.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said that weather conditions are causing issues on the roads, according to this website.

They added that there is some “limited visibility and very slick/icy roadways. Please use caution if traveling.”

Matt Bruning of ODOT wrote in a social media post that snowplows are treating the roads in Mercer County.

He posted a photo of one on State Route 707.

“Snow is already beginning to accumulate. Please give crews room to work,” he said.

We will continue to update this story.

