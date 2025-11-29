A winter weather advisory is now in effect for most of the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Who’s ready for more snow?! Hey its Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. Here’s the newest information late Saturday morning.

We are still expecting the heaviest snowfall totals to be north of I-70, but this really is a tricky forecast.

There is an unusual amount of uncertainty in our computer models, especially south of Dayton. Some models show mostly rain while others keep it all snow. Even if some rain mixes to the south, there will likely still be some accumulation out there.

Storm Tracking Alert: newest information as of Saturday morning

The height of the storm will be between 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with the biggest accumulations, slow travel, and low visibility during that time. Please be careful if you are driving around as side streets and back roads may be snow covered.

More snow is likely on the way early Tuesday morning too.