3rd arrest made after stabbing in area neighborhood

RICHMOND, IN — Officers arrested a third person in connection with a stabbing in a Richmond neighborhood earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives arrested Michael Cavanaugh, 47, in the 200 block of South 7th Street on April 18, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

The suspect was wanted on a felony warrant in connection with a stabbing on April 11 at the 3500 block of W. National Road.

As previously reported by News Center 7, two people were injured and transported to Reid Health, but have since been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cavanaugh was booked on several felonies, including two counts of kidnapping and one count each of criminal confinement and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

“This investigation reflects the kind of thorough, relentless police work our community deserves,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said. “Our team continues to show what can be accomplished through focus, teamwork, and a commitment to holding criminals accountable. Richmond residents expect results, and that’s what we’re delivering.”

Jasmin Cash, 27, and Shane Cail, 31, were arrested earlier this month in connection with this incident.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group