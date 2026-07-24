Babysitter gets decades in prison for sexually abusing toddlers to make child pornography

CLEVELAND — An Ohio woman has learned how long she’ll be in prison after admitting to sexually abusing two kids, recording it, and sharing it on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Molly Duncan, 26, of Beachwood, was recently sentenced to 70 years in federal prison.

The sentencing came after she pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children, distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and possession of child pornography or child sexual abuse materials, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

Duncan was also ordered to pay $20,000 toward the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and $8,000 toward the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Assistance Act.

Court documents state Duncan worked as a nanny for a Northeast Ohio family from November 2023 to July 2024, but had also been working as a nanny in the Northern District of Ohio for around 10 years.

Prosecutors say she sexually abused one victim in Portage County and another in Geauga County, both of whom were under the age of two. She recorded the abuse on her cellphone and shared the videos with others who had sexual interest in children through a social media platform.

Several files of child sexual abuse materials of each victim were found on her devices during a forensic analysis.

Duncan will also be subject to 25 years of probation after being released from prison.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]