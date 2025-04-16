Second arrest made after stabbing in area neighborhood; 2 injured

RICHMOND, Indiana — Authorities arrested a second person in connection to a stabbing in a Richmond neighborhood last week, according to a spokesperson with the Richmond Police Department.

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial reports of a stabbing in the 3500 block of W National Road around 8:30 a.m. on April 11.

Investigators later determined that the stabbing took place at a house in the 200 block of South 7th Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The spokesperson said two people were injured and transported to Reid Health, but have since been released.

On April 14, police arrested Jasmin Cash, 27, in the 200 block of South 7th Street for her alleged involvement in the stabbing.

Cash was booked into Wayne County Jail on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, and kidnapping, according to the spokesperson.

“This second arrest is the result of continued dedication and teamwork by our detectives and officers,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said. “We will not tolerate acts of violence in our community, and we remain committed to pursuing justice for victims and ensuring the safety of our city.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, Shane Cail, 31, was also arrested in this incident.

He was booked into jail for battery with a deadly weapon charges.

