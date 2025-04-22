Officers arrest 34-year-old driver for suspected OVI in Montgomery County

MIAMI TWP. — Officers arrested a driver suspected of OVI during a traffic stop in Montgomery County.

Miami Township officers arrested Edgar Geobanny Coronel-Pasaca, 33, on April 19 during a traffic stop, according to a social media post.

Online jail records indicate that officers arrested him at Maue and Byers Roads just before 2:40 a.m.

During the investigation, officers determined that he had been drinking, the department said.

“Coronel-Pasaca tested at twice the state’s legal alcohol limit and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail without any further incident,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

He was booked on one count each of OVI and driving without a valid license.

Coronel-Pasaca remains in Montgomery County Jail with bail set at $9500 for each count, online jail records said.

His first court appearance is scheduled for today at 11:15 a.m.

OVI traffic stop in Miami Township Photo contributed by Miami Township Police (via Facebook) (Miami Township Police (via Facebook) /Miami Township Police (via Facebook))

