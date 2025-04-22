1 injured after shooting near Butler Township apartment building

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Butler Township Monday evening, a Butler Township police officer confirmed to News Center 7.

The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Benchwood Road after 8 p.m.

The victim is currently being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The officer said the shooting looks to be accidental, but detectives will continue to investigate.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw police detain at least two people.

Additional information was not immediately available.

