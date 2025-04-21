Reported stabbing at Dayton apartment complex being investigated as homicide; arrest made

DAYTON — A reported stabbing that happened at a Dayton apartment complex on Easter Sunday is being investigated as a homicide.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 500 block of Scranton Street around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday.

As previously reported, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor said they received reports that a male was being stabbed in the area.

A Dayton Police incident report obtained by News Center 7 on Monday showed that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

The report also showed that police arrested 62-year-old Anthony Perkins. Online jail records show Perkins is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder. No charges have been filed against him at this time.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information on the incident and the victim. We’ve not received a response at the time of this report.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

