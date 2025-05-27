37-year-old hurt after shooting near Dayton schools, 2 in custody

DAYTON — One person was hurt and two were arrested after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened on Rugby Road, near Cherry Drive, at 2:09 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The shooting scene is less than a mile away from Fairview Elementary and Edwin Joel Brown Middle School.

Officers found a 37-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

With the help of Dayton’s Real Time Crime Center, officers were able to identify and locate the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped on I-75 near Middletown.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Another person in the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, had a handgun and 18 grams of suspected fentanyl, according to police.

He was also arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

