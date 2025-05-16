Dayton launches ‘intelligence hub’ designed to solve crimes in real time

DAYTON — Police gave News Center 7 an exclusive look at their brand-new Real Time Crime Center.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Downtown Dayton is busier than ever, and with the NATO Parliamentary Assembly coming, the RTCC comes at a perfect time.

The RTCC has four monitoring stations where officers and detectives sit.

The center has dispatch boards that show the locations of crews and the locations of the city’s automated license plate readers.

The center also brings in live feeds from cameras.

“We’re on our way to probably more along the line of 54 cameras downtown,” Maj. Paul Saunders with DPD said.

Police said the center has already helped make 21 felony arrests, recover 16 guns, and gather evidence in 25 criminal cases, including a homicide.

It helps police stop the crime before it occurs.

“When they observe behavior and can see something heating up, they can direct and instruct our crews,” Saunders said.

The city’s leaders are impressed with the crime interruption and the successful launch of the RTCC.

“Being able to have the force multiplier that this technology brings because we only have so many police officers,” City Manager Shelley Dickstein said.

“It makes me feel safer and clearly, the aspect of making more and more of our citizens feel safe as well,” Mayor Jeffrey Mims said.

There are around 40 cameras around downtown completely online right now, ready for the NATO Assembly.

