Hazmat investigation underway at newly-opened hotel in Dayton

DAYTON — Hazmat has been called to a newly opened hotel in Dayton.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said that hazmat was called to Hotel Ardent, located at 137 North Main Street in Dayton Friday morning around 11 a.m.

Our crews observed several people evacuating from the building.

Dayton Fire District Chief Tyler McCoy said their crews were initially dispatched to a water leak on the third floor of the hotel.

They smelled an odor of a chemical and there was one victim who was having trouble breathing. The victim received medical attention on the scene.

McCoy said the crew requested hazmat and they determined the chemical was not hazardous.

The crew was initially concerned that there was an ammonia or chlorine leak, McCoy said.

“When you’re dealing with an unknown material in a high occupancy hotel, you have to take all necessary precautions,” McCoy said.

McCoy said he believes people staying at the hotel should be able to return to their rooms in the next hour once they have confirmed it is safe.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with two men trying to check into the hotel early, who said they just flew in from LA to go to Dave Chappelle’s club.

“We just got here, just flew in, we were trying to check in, and everything is blocked off. Welcome to Dayton,” Ruben Paul said.

Paul said no one was able to tell them what was going on.

“No one can say anything, we just got yelled at like we caused the fire trucks. We just got here,” Paul said.

Paul said they would rather be safe than sorry.

“We want it checked out, we don’t wanna go in there and get poisoned or die. We would rather not be allowed in,” Matthew Claybrooks said.

