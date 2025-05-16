Police investigation forces brief lockdown at Kettering Catholic school

KETTERING — Alter High School in Kettering was temporarily placed on lockdown Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 called Archbishop Alter High School and were told police were called to the area of the school and St. Charles Borromeo church around 11 a.m. after someone called the parish office and reported seeing “something of concern” in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police were quickly on the scene, and the lockdown has since been lifted.

The school said they had just finished their senior awards ceremony, and some families in the parking lot were brought back inside the school for the lockdown.

No other students were on campus.

News Center 7 has reached out to Kettering Police for more information about the incident. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group