30-year-old man accused of shooting contractor in face formally charged

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old man has been formally charged in connection to a shooting in Miami Township.

Spencer Skalski, 30, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 9000 block of Ainsworth Court around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Miami Township Police Sergeant Paul Nienhaus told News Center 7 that the victim was a contractor working on the house when the suspect, later identified as Skalski, allegedly shot him in the face.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening cheek wound.

According to Nienhaus, Skalski was visiting the house at the time of the shooting and had never met the victim before.

Skalski allegedly left the scene after the shooting but was stopped and arrested by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Clinton County, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He was later transferred and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Skalski is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

