Contractor shot while working on Miami Twp. house; Suspect booked in jail

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the face at a Miami Township home Sunday afternoon, according to Miami Township Police Sergeant Paul Nienhaus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miami Township police were called to a home in the 9000 block of Ainsworth Court for reports that someone was shot around 1:15 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nienhaus said the victim was a contractor working on the house when the suspect, later identified as Spencer Skalski, 30, allegedly shot him in the face.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening cheek wound.

According to Nienhaus, Skalski was visiting the house at the time of the shooting and had never met the victim before.

He left the scene but was stopped and arrested by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Clinton County.

Skalski was booked into the Clinton County Jail, but transferred to the Montgomery County Jail for on Monday.

He is facing one count of felonious assault, Nienhaus said.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for this shooting, according to Neinhaus.

“This ...was not the result of any other crime, and there is no danger to the neighbors or the public in general,” Nienhaus said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



