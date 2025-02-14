3-year-old mauled to death by dogs; father facing charges

HAMILTON COUNTY — An Ohio man is facing charges for the death of his 3-year-old daughter, who was mauled to death by multiple dogs.

Warren Houston, 45, was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and reckless endangerment, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Prosecutors said 3-year-old Kingsley Wright died on Dec. 27 after being mauled by multiple dogs at Houston’s home.

According to WCPO, Peeper Wright, the man who raised Kingsley, said her biological father, Houston, wanted her for the holidays “and this happened.”

“My sister called me and she heard about it through the news, Gina (Kingsley’s mother) had called her and told her Kingsley had got killed, it still hasn’t hit me, I love her forever, that was my world,” Wright said.

Houston remains in custody a the Hamilton County Justice Center. His bond is set at $200,000, according to online jail records.

