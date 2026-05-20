4 local OSHP troopers promoted to Master Trooper

PIQUA — Four local Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers have been promoted to Master Trooper.

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The OSHP shared on social media that four troopers from the Piqua District were recently designated as Master Troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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Trooper Jovande M. Coleman, Trooper Kevin L. Brubaker, Trooper Andrew D. Meadors, and Trooper L. Laux have all achieved seven or more years of service at the rank and applied to be a Master Trooper.

According to the OSHP, the Master Trooper title serves as an example of the trooper’s experience and dedication to the Division and service to the people of Ohio.

Eligible Master Troopers have established themselves as dedicated public servants. Master Troopers set an example for others and are committed to the Division’s Core Values.

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