Local fire department unveils new fire engine

BELLEFONTAINE — A local fire department unveiled its new fire engine on Tuesday.

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The Bellefontaine Fire Department shared on social media that they officially received their new fire engine, Engine 21, which will replace their current Engine 22.

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Engine 22 has served the fire department for the past 23 years.

Over the years, Engine 22 has experienced many mechanical issues as well as some structural issues.

The new Engine 21 comes with several improvements that will better serve the community, according to the fire department.

The engine carries 250 more gallons of water and has a pump capable of flowing an additional 300 gallons per minute over the previous engine’s 1200 gallons per minute.

“These upgrades will help us continue providing reliable and effective fire protection for years to come,” the fire department’s post read. “We would also like to thank everyone who came out today to help move equipment from the old engine to the new one. Your support and teamwork are greatly appreciated!”

New Fire Engine Bellefontaine (Bellefontaine Fire Department)

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