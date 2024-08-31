3 arrested after deputies search house in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Darke County — Three people are in jail after deputies searched a house in Greenville on Friday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and Greenville Police obtained a warrant to search a house located at 524 Gray Avenue.

Tips from concerned citizens prompted this investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three people were arrested during the search.

Joseph Smith, 43, of Greenville, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine.

Carrie Swink, 28, of Greenville, and Jodie Cummins, 35, of Greenville, were both arrested for child endangering.

All three people have been booked in the Darke County Jail pending their arraignment.

Deputies removed two children from the house and placed them in Darke County Children’s Services custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional charges are pending review from the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

