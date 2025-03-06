25-acre solar array to power Dayton’s water treatment plant; Construction begins 2026

DAYTON — The City of Dayton Miami Water Treatment Plant will soon be partially solar powered, according to a release from the city’s Office of Sustainability.

A 25-acre solar installation will power more than one-third of the water treatment plant, the city says.

Construction of the solar array is expected to begin in early 2026 and should be done within the year, according to the city.

The solar facility will be built on the site of a former Sherwin-Williams warehouse that burned down in 1987.

“The project aligns with Dayton’s climate emergency commitment to reduce carbon emissions at City facilities through renewable energy generation and will be Dayton’s first utility-scale solar array,” the city said in their release.

The City of Dayton has been planning for this solar installation for four years. After review, the city has landed on IGS Energy for power production and Kokosing for construction, according to the city.

