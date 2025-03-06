Ohio cop arrested on OVI, weapons charges over the weekend

CLEVELAND — A police officer in Ohio was arrested after reportedly driving under the influence and speeding on March 1, according to our CBS-affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper pulled over Cleveland Police Officer Steven Schmitz around 4:30 a.m. on I-90 in Avon.

The trooper clocked the car going 94 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to WOIO-19.

Body camera video shows the trooper administering a field sobriety test and placing Schmitz under arrest shortly after.

The video captures Schmitz admitting to the officer that he has weapons in the car.

Schmitz was hired by the department in May 2009 and was most recently working in the Basic Patrol Section of the Fourth District, according to Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd.

WOIO-19 reports that Schmitz was off duty at the time of the traffic stop.

Schmitz was placed on unpaid leave while OSHP completes their criminal investigation.

He is facing driving under the influence, speeding, and weapons charges.

Schmitz pleaded not guilty to all three charges and is scheduled to be back in court on March 18, according to WOIO-19.

