2 arrested in connection to body found in Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, IN — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Feb. 28 near I-65 in Crown Point, IN.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police identified the man who died as 23-year-old Nelson Daniel Ramos-Rivas, from Venezuela.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to police, Ramos-Rivas lived in Tillamook County, Oregon.

Officers suspected foul play in Ramos-Rivas’ death, according to a release from the police department. Two men who were recently taken into custody by the FBI and a sheriff’s office in Washington were identified as the suspects in this case, according to police.

Officers say charges are pending in Indiana for the two men.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group