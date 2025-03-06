2 arrested in connection to body found in Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, IN — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Feb. 28 near I-65 in Crown Point, IN.
Police identified the man who died as 23-year-old Nelson Daniel Ramos-Rivas, from Venezuela.
According to police, Ramos-Rivas lived in Tillamook County, Oregon.
Officers suspected foul play in Ramos-Rivas’ death, according to a release from the police department. Two men who were recently taken into custody by the FBI and a sheriff’s office in Washington were identified as the suspects in this case, according to police.
Officers say charges are pending in Indiana for the two men.
