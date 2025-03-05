‘Feel very hopeless;’ City leaders working to relocate people living in homeless encampment

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — Homeless encampments across from a popular park in Springfield are creating complaints.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the encampment is located across the river from Snyder Park.

One woman told News Center 7 that she and her husband have lived in this encampment for the last 12 months.

“Before there was five to 15 people, if not a little bit more, before they kicked the other people out,” she said.

The view from Sky 7 shows an encampment still standing, complete with tents and firewood. Other spots look like people left in a hurry, ripping down makeshift homes.

“They kicked them out and gave them like two hours to get all their stuff and get out. That’s why it’s such a mess right now,” the woman said.

The City of Springfield’s Development Director Logan Cobb said the city does not own the land across the river.

“So, the City of Springfield, along with the Clark County Parks District is actively working on a plan to relocate individuals in the spring,” Cobb said.

He said even when they’ve had homeless encampments in Snyder Park, they do not force people to leave.

“And anybody that is looking to seek shelter can absolutely reach out to Shelter Inc. and work with them to get placement,” Cobb said.

Cobb said when the weather completely breaks, they hope to have all the people in permanent homes.

But for those on the street, it’s a long struggle to become self-sufficient and properly housed.

“I have a hard time getting a job at a fast food restaurant, I mean I’ve never worked fast food, but I mean I’ve applied, I just feel very hopeless,” the woman said.

