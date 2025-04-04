2 men learn punishment for using drones to get drugs, phones in Ohio prisons

Two men accused of running a scheme to get drugs and phones into Ohio prisons have learned their punishment.

Cory Sutphin was sentenced to nearly five years in prison, and Charles Gibbs was sentenced to 10 years, according to CBS-affaliate WBNS.

News Center 7 previously reported that an investigation was launched by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction in May 2021 when a drone carrying contraband was seen outside the Toledo Correctional Institution.

Three people were arrested after an investigation: Sutphin, Gibbs and Robert Faulkner.

The three used drones to drop drugs, phones, and other contraband onto the grounds of Toledo, Mansfield, Richland, and Ross correctional facilities.

A search warrant was executed at Faulkner’s home where over $300,000 worth of drugs, weapons, cell phones, and other contraband were found.

Faulkner is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.

