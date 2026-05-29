Community remembers historic Catholic church destroyed in fire 1 year later

MARIA STEIN — Dozens of congregation members gathered for a prayer service on the first anniversary of a fire that destroyed Saint John the Baptist Church.

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The Maria Stein community came together in front of the flattened church space to mourn the building and look toward rebuilding.

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Despite the loss, the congregation maintained its faith.

The completely flattened site now allows for the rebuilding process to begin.

As previously reported, strong winds caused part of the west wall of the church to come down, necessitating an emergency demolition in late December.

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Father Ken Schnipke, pastor of Saint John the Baptist and Christ Our Light Family Perishes, confirmed that a significant number of artifacts were saved.

“There’s more than 340 items on the content list,” Schnipke said.

He noted that some of the chalices and statues remained in good condition.

“We took out the stained glass windows, not sure how intact they may be, but we have those,” Schnipke said.

Schnipke also indicated that active planning for the new church building is underway.

“Obviously, a worship space, sacristies, meeting rooms, place for maybe funeral families when they’re coming to church to mourn or lost and then also a religious education program,” he said.

Architects are currently working on the design phase for the new church building.

Following the design phase, the cost of construction will be determined.

The new church is expected to be constructed within the next few years.

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