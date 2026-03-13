2 men formally charged in carjacking of Uber driver

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two men accused of carjacking an Uber driver in Montgomery County have been formally charged.

Armone Kinney and Shaquan Barker were both indicted on one count of complicity to commit aggravated robbery on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that their charges are connected to a carjacking that took place in the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive in Harrison Township on Dec. 9.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an Uber driver told sheriff’s deputies that two of his passengers stole his white 2025 Subaru Forrester while he was stopped along the road.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Kinney and Barker got into an Uber, then one of them produced a handgun and stole the car.

Later that night, Dayton police found the stolen Subaru abandoned behind a house on McCleary Avenue.

Kinney is booked in the Warren County Jail and will appear in court on March 26.

Barker is in custody in Montgomery County Jail and will be arraigned on March 17.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

