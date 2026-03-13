3 tornadoes touched down during Wednesday’s storms, NWS says

SHELBY COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Shelby and Auglaize counties on Wednesday.

All three tornadoes were classified as EF-0 and touched down between 10:17 a.m. and 10:23 a.m.

The first EF-0 tornado touched down in Shelby County, north of Anna and south of Botkins, at approximately 10:17 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

It traveled 1.9 miles and had an estimated peak wind speed of 80 mph, according to the NWS.

“Two barns on one property on Wenger Road were destroyed. The debris from the barns was scattered in multiple directions, providing evidence of a tornadic circulation. Numerous trees were also uprooted or snapped, and a residence had minor roof damage,” the NWS said.

The second tornado touched down north of Anna at approximately 10:18 a.m. to 10:22 a.m.

The NWS said it traveled 3 miles and had an estimated peak wind speed of 80 mph.

“This tornado overturned an RV and damaged siding on a pair of properties on Wells Road west of County Road 25A, then downed a pair of trees near County Road 25A. It appears the tornado then proceeded to cross Interstate 75, where two semi trailers were blown over,” the NWS said.

The third EF-0 tornado touched down in Auglaize County, west of St Johns and south of Uniopolis from 10:22 a.m. to 10:23 a.m.

It traveled approximately .57 miles and had an estimated peak wind speed of 85 mph.

“At least three outbuildings sustained heavy damage. Debris was carried over a quarter mile to the northeast, with some debris deposited in a stand of trees west of State Route 65, although no additional damage was noted in the trees,” the NWS said.

No injuries were reported in any of these storms.

