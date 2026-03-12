New video shows driver crashing into 2 police cruisers during chase

DAYTON — New video shows a woman running from a traffic stop and hitting two police cruisers in Dayton over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Dayton police tried to stop a car with no visible license plate around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver ended up taking off, and police believe it’s because she didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

News Center 7 obtained body and cruiser camera video that showed the entire incident.

“It’s going to be on a White Infiniti, no license plate, at least one on-board,” the officer is heard saying.

The officer is heard sounding their warning horn because the woman behind the wheel keeps backing up.

“Yeah, she just rammed my cruiser; she’s going to be fleeing,” the officer said.

The woman then drives across a yard to get away, and officers chase her onto Germantown Avenue.

One of the officers executes a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, and the car spins out.

However, she doesn’t stop and ends up hitting a second cruiser. Three vehicles have to block her in to get her to stop.

The view from the lead car shows how hard she hit the second cruiser.

A dog runs from the car while police take the driver, identified as Megan Feagins, 36, into custody.

“There are too many people driving illegal,” Toni Hall, of Huber Heights, said.

She is one of several drivers worried about those without a license on the road.

Altra Insurance estimates 9% of drivers lack a valid license, with higher numbers in urban areas. Those unlicensed drivers are involved in 20% of fatal accidents.

Driver’s license suspension can happen for various reasons, like having too many traffic tickets or failing to pay fines and fees.

Feagins remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail, on several charges including failure to comply, obstructing official business, felonious assault, and theft.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group