Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to reports of a shooting in Dayton early Friday.

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The shooting was reported just after 12:55 a.m. at the 800 block of Goodlow Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured, and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

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