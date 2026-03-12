Gas station chain opens 10th Ohio location, plans on more

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Wawa opened its 10th Ohio location today.
The company began its expansion into the state in April 2025.
Wawa has locations in eight cities across five counties in Ohio.
This expansion has created more than 350 long-term jobs, according ot the company.
Brian Schaller, president of Wawa, noted that Liberty Township is significant because the company’s first Ohio store opened there last year.
During the event, the Wawa Foundation announced a $2,500 grant to Special Olympics Ohio to support local athletes.
Across its 10 grand openings in the state, the company and its foundation have contributed more than $37,000 to various Ohio charities.
The company invests approximately $7.5 million to build each store location.
Wawa plans to build and open five to eight stores per year in Ohio over the next five to eight years.
