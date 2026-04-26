Tracking our next storm chance then falling temperatures

DAYTON — Severe weather is possible overnight Monday and impacts our temperatures heading towards the first days of May. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
I’m still closely watching for storms roll through between 11 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday. One or two of those storms could come with some damaging straight line winds, but most of the storms will just come with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]
[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]
Our average high is now up to 69 degrees, but behind this system we fall below average for a change of pace. High temperatures heading into May on Friday fall near 60 degrees. Low temperatures Saturday morning likely falling down into the 30s!
©2026 Cox Media Group