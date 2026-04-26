1 in custody after hours long SWAT standoff in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A person is in custody after an hours-long standoff in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Dayton officers and SWAT responded around 2:55 p.m. to the intersection of East Third and S Horton Streets.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said officers and SWAT used tear gas to get the man out of the home.

Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee Coleman told our news crew that a man came out of the home in handcuffs, and medics transported him to the hospital.

A woman called 911 on Saturday and explained what happened.

“My baby’s dad, my mom was telling him not to come in, and he kicked my back door. We told him not to kick it in, and he kicked it in anyway,” the caller said.

Shortly before that happened, she claimed that the father wanted to come and collect his belongings.

“We told him we didn’t want him in the house because he was drinking, and he told me to let me in. Let me in. And I told him no,” the caller told dispatchers.

The caller also claimed that she was going to collect his belongings.

“I was going to give it to his mother. Well, he kicked my door in,” the caller stated.

Patterson said that officers and SWAT called on the suspect to come out, but he did not for several hours.

“I don’t need anyone else out here. I just need to have him removed from my home.”

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department for more information.

We will continue to update this developing story.

0 of 15 S Horton Police Investigation Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff S Horton Police Investigation Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff S Horton Police Investigation Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff S Horton Police Investigation Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff S Horton Police Investigation Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff S Horton Police Investigation Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff S Horton Police Investigation Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff N Horton Police Investigation Photo from Malik Patterson/Staff N Horton Police Investigation Photo from Malik Patterson/Staff N Horton Police Investigation Photo from Malik Patterson/Staff N Horton Police Investigation Photo from Malik Patterson/Staff N Horton Police Investigation Photo from Malik Patterson/Staff N Horton Police Investigation Photo from Malik Patterson/Staff

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